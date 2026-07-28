Foul-smelling seaweed buildup poses major headache for Mexican beaches

A record wave of brown, smelly seaweed is washing up on beaches along Mexico's Caribbean coast, forcing closures in top tourist destinations and inflicting mounting economic damage on hotels, restaurants and shops.

The unprecedented mass of sargassum – a brown seaweed that drifts across the Atlantic in vast mats and is pushed by ocean currents toward Caribbean shorelines in the springtime – has prompted the federal government to prepare an emergency plan to combat the issue.

In the eastern state of Quintana Roo, a tourist hot spot home to once-crystalline beaches including Cancun and Playa del Carmen, environmental officials project 119,000 tons of sargassum to wash up on the shore by year's end, surpassing last year's record of 96,000 tons.