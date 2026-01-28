Fossils in China reveal thriving deep-sea ecosystem after mass extinction

Scientists have unearthed in southern China fossils of a multitude of marine creatures dating to more than a half billion years ago, showing a deep-water ecosystem thriving in the aftermath of the first mass extinction of the animal world.

The Cambrian Period fossils, about 512 million years old, are of invertebrates of various shapes and sizes, including an apex predator with menacing grasping appendages. They are exceptionally well-preserved sometimes down to the cellular level, revealing legs, gills, guts, eyes and even nerves.

The researchers collected more than 50,000 fossil specimens in mudstone from a single quarry, representing a highly diverse assemblage of organisms they call the Huayuan biota, named after the county in Hunan province where it is located. They examined a sample of 8,681 specimens and recognised 153 species - 91 of which were previously unknown - from 16 major animal groups.