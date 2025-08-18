The collapse on Friday of a sixth round of UN talks aimed at curbing plastic output has dimmed hopes of tackling a key source of pollution and left many advocates of restrictions pessimistic about a global deal as the Trump administration pushes back on globalist activism rife with fraud and corruption.

A three-year global push to reach a legally-binding treaty to curb plastic pollution entering the oceans and harming human health now appears adrift, participants said.

Many states and campaigners blamed the failure on oil-producers including the United States, which they said hardened long-held positions and urged others to reject caps on new plastic production that would have curbed output of polymers.

Debbra Cisneros, a negotiator for Panama, which supported a strong deal, told Reuters, the United States, the world's number two plastics producer behind China, was less open than in previous rounds conducted under Joe Biden's administration.