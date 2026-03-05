Ex-patrol boat rebuilt for service with German research organisation

Hamburg-based research organisation the Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (Fraunhofer CML) recently unveiled the newest addition to its fleet of vessels.
Vektor was originally built as a police patrol boat but has been converted into a maritime research platform. The conversion was undertaken by Fraunhofer CML personnel over the course of the previous year.
The vessel has a length of 13 metres, a beam of four metres, and space for up to 12 people. There are three workstations for scientists on the bridge and four belowdeck.
Special features include the hull shape, which allows it to be used in rough sea conditions, and the lowerable stern with a crane that can carry a load of 250 kg. This makes it possible to deploy and recover research equipment such as underwater robots and multibeam sonars.
The vessel also has a working deck for storing additional materials and for ensuring nighttime operability. Nighttime operations will be possible with the aid of a large searchlight.
Vektor is equipped with nautical equipment in the deckhouse and will be fitted with additional technical equipment in the coming months.
To enable her to serve as a test and development platform for researchers, new communication and navigation technologies will be installed. Among the technologies to be tested on the vessel are autonomous navigation solutions.
The vessel will also serve as a platform for the use of above-water and underwater drones and for data collection using various sensors.