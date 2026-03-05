Ex-patrol boat rebuilt for service with German research organisation

Hamburg-based research organisation the Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (Fraunhofer CML) recently unveiled the newest addition to its fleet of vessels.

Vektor was originally built as a police patrol boat but has been converted into a maritime research platform. The conversion was undertaken by Fraunhofer CML personnel over the course of the previous year.

The vessel has a length of 13 metres, a beam of four metres, and space for up to 12 people. There are three workstations for scientists on the bridge and four belowdeck.