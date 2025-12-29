European Commission launches consultation to revise marine environment rules as it admits goals were not met

The European Commission has launched a public consultation and call for evidence regarding the upcoming revision of the marine strategy framework directive. This initiative follows an evaluation published earlier this year and seeks to gather expertise from stakeholders and the public.
The commission stated that the revision aims to further protect the marine environment while simplifying implementation and reducing administrative burdens.
Although the directive established a framework to monitor seas and protect marine life, the commission remarked that it has not yet fully achieved its environmental status objectives.
Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall invited citizens to provide feedback on making European Union rules more effective and simpler to implement.
The commission said the revision also contributes to the European Ocean Pact by focusing on ocean preservation and sustainable management alongside maritime and fisheries legislation.
According to the commission, this process will be coordinated with the preparation of the European Ocean Act to ensure an integrated approach to ocean governance. A separate call for evidence and public consultation for that act is planned for early 2026.
The feedback period remains open until March 9, 2026.
The directive has been in place since 2008 with the goal of achieving "good" environmental status in all European Union marine waters by 2020.
While the commission noted it has improved cooperation across member states and generated valuable data, the goal of reaching full environmental health was not met by the original deadline.