EU eyes roll-back of environment laws to boost business profitability

The European Commission has drafted proposals to cut back more EU environment laws, targeting requirements for industries to report on their pollution and waste, a draft EU document seen by Reuters showed.

The draft proposal, due to be published on Wednesday, is the latest part of the European Union's "omnibus" effort to reduce bureaucracy for businesses and cut regulations that industries say hurt their profitability.

Europe’s environmental regulations are among the world’s strictest, covering such things as CO2 emissions, water quality and bans on harmful chemicals.