Dutch research project to explore possible reef restoration in North Sea

For the first time on such a large scale, research is being conducted into how reefs can be restored in the North Sea.

Scientists, offshore companies, government bodies, nature organisations in the Netherlands are participating in the ReefCreate-XL project, which was launched in the spring of 2026 as an initiative of Nature Regeneration North Sea.

The project, which is led by the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), is focused is on designing reef structures.