Dutch firm to design new survey boats for Indian inland waterway authority

Dutch naval architecture firm CoCo Yachts, in partnership with Synergy Shipbuilders N Dock Works of India, has been awarded a contract by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the design and construction of four new hybrid survey vessels.

The vessels will be specifically tailored for operation on India’s National Waterway 1, which spans approximately 1,620 kilometres between the cities of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh State and Haldia in West Bengal State.

Each vessel will have all-aluminium construction, a length of 24 metres, a beam of eight metres, and space for two officers and four other crewmembers.