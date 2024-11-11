Dutch design firm unveils new survey vessel for offshore applications

This vessel is specifically tailored for geophysical surveys, minor geotechnical works, and UXO identification and removal. It will also serve as a versatile platform that can be easily mobilised to suit a variety of offshore survey services.

Key features of the vessel will include a dropkeel to facilitate quick sensor exchanges without the need for direct hull mounting; a passive anti-roll tank that enhances workability by ensuring stabilisation in higher sea states; Voith Schneider propellers to ensure silent operation for acoustic surveys and precise manoeuvrability; and equipment for remote operations to enhance safety and efficiency.