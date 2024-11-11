Dutch design firm unveils new survey vessel for offshore applications
Netherlands-based marine engineering company Saltwater Engineering recently unveiled a new design of vessel that will be capable of conducting marine surveys in support of customers in the offshore energy sector.
This vessel is specifically tailored for geophysical surveys, minor geotechnical works, and UXO identification and removal. It will also serve as a versatile platform that can be easily mobilised to suit a variety of offshore survey services.
Key features of the vessel will include a dropkeel to facilitate quick sensor exchanges without the need for direct hull mounting; a passive anti-roll tank that enhances workability by ensuring stabilisation in higher sea states; Voith Schneider propellers to ensure silent operation for acoustic surveys and precise manoeuvrability; and equipment for remote operations to enhance safety and efficiency.
Equipment options will include hangars and control rooms for unmanned aerial and marine vehicles such as ROVs and USVs for wind turbine inspections, an A-frame, sub-bottom profilers, echosounders, CPT units, a wet laboratory, and a large moonpool.