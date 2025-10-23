Dozens of pilot whales die after stranding in New Zealand
More than two dozen pilot whales have died after becoming stranded on a remote beach in New Zealand.
A group of 29 whales was discovered on Monday at Twilight Beach near the northern tip of the country’s North Island.
The Department of Conservation decided against a rescue operation due to the remote location of the stranding, the condition of the animals and tidal factors, it said in a statement.
The Northern Advocate reported on Thursday that 27 of the whales have since died.
New Zealand and neighbouring Australia are hot spots for mass whale strandings owing to large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations.
The cause of whale stranding is unknown.
