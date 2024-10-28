Decommissioned US research ship to undergo refit for UK subsea engineering company

The aptly named FLIP (Floating Instrument Platform) was operated for more than 50 years by the US Navy’s Office of Naval Research and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography before it was decommissioned in August 2023 and towed to Mexico to be scrapped.

The 355-foot (108-metre) vessel's ability to change orientation from horizontal to vertical gave it stability even in tempestuous seas, making it possible to study oceanographic phenomena like sound propagation, wave dynamics, and marine life in open water.