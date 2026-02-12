CSA Ocean Sciences joins environmental consultancy APEM

US marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences has joined UK-based APEM Group, a provider of independent environmental and scientific advice to a wide range of industries.
CSA has brought in 115 new personnel to expand APEM's marine science capabilities while adding new marine operations services to a global client offering.
In establishing a new US hub, this creates an additional opportunity for the APEM Group in expanding access to the large US environmental services market.
"CSA has held a significant position in the marine environmental market for over 50 years and now as part of the APEM Group, our capabilities can be leveraged across the globe," said Kevin Peterson, CEO of CSA Ocean Sciences. "We look forward to serving our customers with a broader range of capabilities and enhanced global coverage."
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.