CSA Ocean Sciences completes environmental baseline survey off Trinidad and Tobago

CSA said the EBS report will now be incorporated into the operator’s permitting application to the local regulator for a comprehensive geotechnical and geophysical survey, as well as an exploration drilling program. The EBS also included hydrographic profiling of the water column.

The EBS was managed by teams operating out of the CSA’s Trinidad and Tobago office, based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. The EBS was conducted aboard an offshore supply vessel, with CSA’s equipment installed onto the deck during the vessel mobilisation phase of the project.

CSA said the vessel mobilisation, field sampling, and vessel demobilisation were all completed over a period of seven days.