Coral reefs discovered, shipwreck surveyed during deep-sea expedition off Uruguay

One of the largest reef complexes was found at 300 metres' depth and covered an area of 1.3 square kilometres. The tallest mound measured 40 metres in height.

“We always expect to find the unexpected, but the diversity and complexity of what we found exceeded all our expectations,” said the expedition’s chief scientist, Dr Alvar Carranza of the Universidad de la República and the Centro Universitario Regional del Este.

Carranza and others had first detected the coral reefs in 2010 using mapping technology.