Construction continues on new Chinese deep-sea exploration vessel

When completed, Nanyou Qihang will have a length of 58 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a depth of 4.5 metres, a design draught of 2.6 metres, and space for 36 crewmembers and other personnel. The propulsion system will include azimuthing thrusters and will be able to deliver a service speed of 12 knots and a range of 3,500 nautical miles, or enable the vessel to stay out at sea for up to 30 days.

Bow thrusters and four mooring anchors will be operated in conjunction with a DP1 system to ensure adequate station keeping when deployed in offshore waters.