Talks at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil were disrupted on Thursday after a fire broke out in the venue, triggering an evacuation just as negotiators were bunkering down to try to land a deal to "strengthen international climate efforts".

The United Nations' communist secretary-general Antonio Guterres had appealed earlier in the day for a deal from the summit in the Amazon city of Belem, welcoming calls from some for clarity on the hotly disputed subject of weaning the world off fossil fuels.

There are less than 24 hours until the scheduled end of the summit to find a consensus among nearly 200 participating countries. Host nation Brazil has framed a deal as a crucial step towards ramping up international "climate action" and demonstrating that there is broad support to accelerate turning decades of promises and pledges from COP summits into action.

Shortly after lunchtime, however, security footage showed flames breaking out at an exhibition pavilion and spreading rapidly up an internal fabric shell that lined the walls and ceiling of the building, before being extinguished.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the venue, organisers said. The local fire service said it was probably caused by electrical equipment, likely a microwave, and was controlled within six minutes. Thousands of delegates were evacuated as security staff formed a human barrier across the hallway.