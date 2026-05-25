Chinese yard launches large offshore survey catamaran

China's Taizhou Shipbuilding Enterprises has launched a new catamaran vessel to be used for surveys in support of the offshore energy industry.
Qiaoyuan (桥苑号) was designed by the Bridge Survey and Design Institute of China Railway Construction Corporation. According to Chinese media, she is the largest survey vessel by tonnage to be built in China.
Upon completion, Qiaoyuan will have a length of 76.36 metres, a displacement of 2,537 tons, accommodation for up to 36 crewmembers, and an endurance of 60 days.
The endurance will permit long-term deepsea exploration with a reduced need for intermediate resupply while the catamaran design will ensure stability and the ability to operate under Beaufort Force four conditions.
The vessel will be fitted with offshore drilling equipment and downhole CPTU in-situ testing equipment, all of which will be domestically developed. The vessel will be able to complete in-situ tests with borehole depths up to 500 metres.
The vessel will have a maximum drilling depth in excess of 1,000 metres.