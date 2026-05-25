Chinese yard launches large offshore survey catamaran

China's Taizhou Shipbuilding Enterprises has launched a new catamaran vessel to be used for surveys in support of the offshore energy industry.

Qiaoyuan (桥苑号) was designed by the Bridge Survey and Design Institute of China Railway Construction Corporation. According to Chinese media, she is the largest survey vessel by tonnage to be built in China.

Upon completion, Qiaoyuan will have a length of 76.36 metres, a displacement of 2,537 tons, accommodation for up to 36 crewmembers, and an endurance of 60 days.