China Geological Survey takes delivery of ocean drilling ship

Mengxiang ("Dream") has a length of 179.8 metres, a beam of 32.8 metres, a displacement of 42,600 tonnes, a range of 15,000 nautical miles, a maximum endurance of 120 days, and accommodation for 180 personnel. The vessel's duties will include offshore oil and gas exploration, gas hydrate exploration, and scientific drilling.

Drilling can be performed at a maximum depth of 11,000 metres. Other key features include a smart ship system that can analyse the data of more than 20,000 different sensors simultaneously and nine laboratories for use in various disciplines such as geology, paleomagnetism, geochemistry, microbiology, and geophysics. The laboratories cover a total area of more than 3,000 square metres.