Chile's Humboldt penguins at risk of critically endangered status

Chilean scientists warned of further risks to the world’s shrinking population of Humboldt penguins, one of the few species that live on rocky coastlands in more temperate regions, after officials declared the species endangered.

Chile’s Pacific coast is home to 80 per cent of the world’s remaining Humboldt penguins, and scientists at the Universidad de Concepcion estimate that their numbers have dwindled to fewer than 20,000 from around 45,000 in the late 1990s.