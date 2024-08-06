Canadian government funding secured for new ocean research vessel

This project will provide the conceptual design for a new ocean research vessel and assess the feasibility of zero-emission propulsion technologies suitable for deep ocean and remote area research in Canadian waters.

The design will consider the combination of zero-emission fuels with battery technologies that will allow the vessel to operate in “ultra-silent” mode, significantly reducing underwater noise when entering sensitive ocean ecosystems. In addition, the project will develop and utilise new versatile, modular research infrastructure that will allow the vessel to support a wide range of oceanographic and commercial activities.