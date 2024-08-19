Canadian Coast Guard's newest large offshore science vessel floated out

The future CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk honours a respected Inuk Elder from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, a village of 800 along Quebec’s northernmost tip. Mr Nappaaluk was a renowned leader, harvester, teacher, consultant, navigator, astronomer, and meteorologist.

As a dedicated science vessel, the 88-metre OOSV will provide increased capability and capacity to support ocean science missions on Canada’s east coast. It will accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists, and will be stationed at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.