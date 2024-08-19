Canadian Coast Guard's newest large offshore science vessel floated out
Canada's Seaspan Shipyards launched a new Canadian Coast Guard Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) at its Vancouver facilities on Saturday, August 17.
The future CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk honours a respected Inuk Elder from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, a village of 800 along Quebec’s northernmost tip. Mr Nappaaluk was a renowned leader, harvester, teacher, consultant, navigator, astronomer, and meteorologist.
As a dedicated science vessel, the 88-metre OOSV will provide increased capability and capacity to support ocean science missions on Canada’s east coast. It will accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists, and will be stationed at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
The future Naalak Nappaaluk will be equipped with a deck that can swap out different equipment modules based on mission requirements, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple laboratoriess, and state-of-the-art equipment for collecting and analysing information to better understand ocean ecosystems. The vessel can also support search and rescue (SAR) operations and environmental response, when needed.
The OOSV is the first in a planned class of three that Seaspan is building for the Canadian Coast Guard.