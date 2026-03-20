AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Research Vessel – North Wind – Teknicraft Design

"With its EPA Tier IV engines, North Wind complies with the very strict emission rules of California, yet it is capable of cruising in fully laden condition at a high speed of 28 knots using only 80 per cent power, whilst using less than 12 litres per nautical mile," Nic de Waal, Managing Director of Teknicraft, told Baird Maritime.

"Whilst the speed enables the crew to sample many more sites per day, and go further offshore, it also allows them to operate on rough weather days knowing that they outrun the weather if required."

De Waal explained that the client’s requirements – which specified a high load A-frame, scientific winches, a large crane, significant scientific loads, 40 passengers, sanitary systems, and the substantial emissions reduction equipment installed with the engines – demanded a hull that could carry a very high displacement relative to its length, and still provide the necessary performance.

"However, with the help of hull form enhancements and Teknicraft’s adjustable foil system, all the design challenges were overcome."