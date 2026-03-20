AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Research Vessel – North Wind – Teknicraft Design
This state-of-the-art, long-range research catamaran was designed specifically for California's offshore waters and is dual-certified under US Coast Guard Subchapter T as both an oceanographic research vessel and passenger vessel.
Designed by New Zealand-based Teknicraft, the hydrofoil-assisted catamaran hull significantly reduces drag and wake for smoother transits, enhanced fuel efficiency, and superior stability in choppy near-coastal and offshore conditions off northern California and Oregon.
North Wind bolsters marine research and offshore wind industry support with its blend of performance, environmental compliance, and versatile research infrastructure.
"With its EPA Tier IV engines, North Wind complies with the very strict emission rules of California, yet it is capable of cruising in fully laden condition at a high speed of 28 knots using only 80 per cent power, whilst using less than 12 litres per nautical mile," Nic de Waal, Managing Director of Teknicraft, told Baird Maritime.
"Whilst the speed enables the crew to sample many more sites per day, and go further offshore, it also allows them to operate on rough weather days knowing that they outrun the weather if required."
De Waal explained that the client’s requirements – which specified a high load A-frame, scientific winches, a large crane, significant scientific loads, 40 passengers, sanitary systems, and the substantial emissions reduction equipment installed with the engines – demanded a hull that could carry a very high displacement relative to its length, and still provide the necessary performance.
"However, with the help of hull form enhancements and Teknicraft’s adjustable foil system, all the design challenges were overcome."
The vessel's need to comply with US EPA Tier IV regulations is an indication of the changing regulatory environment and its impact on naval architecture.
"In recent years, naval architects (together with funding from authorities in some cases) have invested hugely in creating new designs that can thrive in a zero-emission regulatory environment," de Waal explained.
"Although designs such as fully foiling vessels are not yet ready for commercial deployment on a large scale, it is concerning that some regulators are softening the stance on the future need for zero-emission vessels, and government initiatives for further research and development may reduce in some quarters, stifling progress."
Even with these challenges, 2025 was a productive year for Teknicraft, particularly for the company's operations in the United States.
"Our business in the US is thriving, with a mixture of conventional diesel-powered vessels, hybrid vessels, as well as battery electric vessels," de Waal told Baird Maritime. "The commercial market in the US has been growing strongly in the years since Covid and we are optimistic about the future."
De Waal added that the future will also witness a growing need for scientific and environmental research and survey studies.
"As various scientific systems and instrumentation also develop rapidly, the requirements for more stable platforms that can travel further at higher speed will become more critical."
De Waal observed that as the global research vessel industry is projected to undergo growth in the coming years, the maritime industry in New Zealand will continue to focus on the construction of new passenger vessels, particularly tour boats and commuter ferries, though Teknicraft has also become active in the maritime security sector.
"We currently have a patrol vessel for New Zealand, as well as a patrol vessel for an operator in Melbourne under construction. We are also designing new commuter ferries for Auckland, of which construction will soon start."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.