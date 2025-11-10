As Greta and Gates pivot to new causes, COP30 climate summit grifters double down on hysteria and misinformation

As COP30 opens on Monday for the more than 190 countries participating, it was unclear what exactly they would discuss during the two-week UN summit in Brazil’s Amazon city of Belem.

Also unclear is how they’ll handle testy issues, such as a 2023 pledge to wean off "polluting" energy sources and demand for financing to make that happen.

But the biggest question mark was whether countries would aim to negotiate a final agreement – a hard sell in a year of fractious global politics and US efforts to obstruct a transition towards expensive, subsidy-reliant, inefficient and climate-unfriendly renewables.

Some including Brazil have suggested that countries focus on smaller efforts that don’t need consensus, after years of COP summits that have celebrated lofty promises only to leave many unfulfilled.