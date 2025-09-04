Another jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear reactor

A jellyfish swarm reduced output by 2.4 gigawatts at French utility EDF's Paluel nuclear plant after entering the filters of the pumping station, EDF said on Thursday, the second time jellyfish have impacted production in a month.

Electricity production at the 5.2 GW Paluel nuclear plant in northern France was nearly cut in half late Wednesday as the number four reactor was shut down and power at the number three reactor was reduced in a preventative manner, EDF said.