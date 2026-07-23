Anchoring prohibited in UK's Allonby Bay marine area under new byelaw

A new Marine Management Organisation byelaw prohibiting anchoring in the Allonby Bay highly protected marine area will come into effect on July 30. The regulation aims to reduce physical pressure to support the full recovery of marine ecosystems, habitats and species in the Irish Sea.

Covering 28 square kilometres off the north-western coast of Cumbria, the site was officially designated in 2023 following consultations with stakeholders.

The agency noted its biodiverse subtidal habitats provide nursery areas and food sources for flatfish and other species, which in turn sustain local bird populations. Protection extends from the shore to the seabed, sea surface and water column.