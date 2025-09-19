American research vessel to be retired after nearly 50 years of service

After nearly 50 years of continuous operation and more than 700 scientific missions, the American research vessel Endeavor will be retired from service upon the completion of its final mission on September 20.
The vessel, which was first launched in 1975, is owned by the National Science Foundation and operated by the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography.
According to a statement from the university, the Endeavor has brought thousands of scientists, engineers, technicians, and students on more than 736 expeditions over the course of its career.
During its five decades of service, the vessel has visited 22 countries, including Brazil, Peru, Iceland and Ukraine. Its longest single expedition lasted 38 days, and its deepest instrument deployment reached a depth of 8,700 meters. In total, the ship spent 9,600 days at sea and had 8,096 scientists on board.
Following its retirement, limited tours of the vessel will be held on October 4 and 5 for members of the media and the public.