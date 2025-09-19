American research vessel to be retired after nearly 50 years of service

After nearly 50 years of continuous operation and more than 700 scientific missions, the American research vessel Endeavor will be retired from service upon the completion of its final mission on September 20.

The vessel, which was first launched in 1975, is owned by the National Science Foundation and operated by the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography.

According to a statement from the university, the Endeavor has brought thousands of scientists, engineers, technicians, and students on more than 736 expeditions over the course of its career.