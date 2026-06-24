American Ocean Minerals completes environmental baseline research in Cook Islands

American Ocean Minerals Corporation has completed a deep-sea environmental baseline research campaign in the Cook Islands. Operating aboard the 196-foot (60-metre) research vessel Anuanua Moana, the expedition team completed 53 sampling sites over a three-week period.
The campaign gathered 4,059 physical samples using 60 box cores and 62 multicores within the EL3 licence area. These efforts support sediment and biological studies designed to evaluate baseline environmental conditions in representative deep-sea habitats.
The data collected during the campaign is expected by Moana Minerals to contribute directly to its ongoing environmental impact statement scheduled for the first half of 2027.
The company reported that the research is also expected to support a pre-feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2026.
Tom Albanese, Chairman of American Ocean Minerals Corporation, explained that having a dedicated research platform allows the company to collect consistent data regularly while reducing reliance on third-party vessels.
Albanese added that the parallel advancement of environmental science and resource assessment is necessary for responsible development.
Hans Smit, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Minerals stated, "In three weeks, the team completed 53 sites, including the planned 45 priority sites, and generated a substantial new body of data that enhances our understanding of the deep-sea ecosystem."
The Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority granted the exploration licence to Ocean Minerals through its subsidiary, Moana Minerals.
Operating with a permanent crew, the research vessel is equipped to handle biological and sediment sampling alongside bathymetric mapping.