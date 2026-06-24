American Ocean Minerals completes environmental baseline research in Cook Islands

American Ocean Minerals Corporation has completed a deep-sea environmental baseline research campaign in the Cook Islands. Operating aboard the 196-foot (60-metre) research vessel Anuanua Moana, the expedition team completed 53 sampling sites over a three-week period.

The campaign gathered 4,059 physical samples using 60 box cores and 62 multicores within the EL3 licence area. These efforts support sediment and biological studies designed to evaluate baseline environmental conditions in representative deep-sea habitats.

The data collected during the campaign is expected by Moana Minerals to contribute directly to its ongoing environmental impact statement scheduled for the first half of 2027.