VESSEL REVIEW | Saint-Michel – France's Le Havre Pilot Station welcomes new self-righting boat into service

France's JFA Yachts recently handed over a new self-righting boat to the Le Havre Pilot Station.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Pantocarene, Saint-Michel is of all-FRP construction and has an LOA of 16.18 metres (53.08 feet), a beam of 4.91 metres (16.1 feet), a draught of only 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), a lightship displacement of 21 tons, and space for two crewmembers and up to eight pilots.

Two MAN D2676 LE 477 diesel engines that each produce 500 hp (370 kW) are installed in a V-drive configuration. These drive two propellers via shaftlines to deliver a maximum speed of 25 knots.