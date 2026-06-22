VESSEL REVIEW | Llanion – All-weather pilot boat for UK's Port of Milford Haven

The Port of Milford Haven in the UK has taken delivery of a new pilot boat built by Netherlands-based Next Generation Shipyards.

The Camarc-designed, 22-metre (72-foot) long Llanion boasts an aluminium hull design developed with the aim of improving safety, operational efficiency, and seakeeping. The all-weather-capable vessel was designed to be self-righting and incorporates a number of what the Port of Milford Haven said are industry leading safety standards, ensuring safe transfers of pilots to vessels arriving at and departing from the oil and gas terminals near the port.

“This is the first waterjet-equipped pilot vessel to be owned and operated by the Port of Milford Haven,” Mike Ryan, Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, told Baird Maritime. “We believe this will provide us with improvements in performance and support our operational capability long into the future.”