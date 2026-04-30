VESSEL REVIEW | Hailong Bay 1 – All-weather pilot boat to serve China's Rizhao Port

China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new pilot boat for operation by the Rizhao Port Group at the Port of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea coast of Shandong province.

Proven aluminium construction

According to local media, Hailong Bay 1 (海龙湾1; Hailong Wan 1) is the largest all-aluminium pilot boat to be built in China with an LOA of 31.8 metres (104 feet), a beam of six metres (20 feet), a crew of five, and seating for up to 20 pilots/passengers.

Aluminium was chosen for the vessel’s construction as it combined light weight with improved durability.