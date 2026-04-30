Hailong Bay 1
Hailong Bay 1
Pilotage

VESSEL REVIEW | Hailong Bay 1 – All-weather pilot boat to serve China's Rizhao Port

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China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new pilot boat for operation by the Rizhao Port Group at the Port of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea coast of Shandong province.

Proven aluminium construction

According to local media, Hailong Bay 1 (海龙湾1; Hailong Wan 1) is the largest all-aluminium pilot boat to be built in China with an LOA of 31.8 metres (104 feet), a beam of six metres (20 feet), a crew of five, and seating for up to 20 pilots/passengers.

Aluminium was chosen for the vessel’s construction as it combined light weight with improved durability.

Electronics optimised for all-weather operation

The propulsion arrangement consists of two Mitsubishi diesel engines that drive propellers via ZF gearboxes. This configuration can deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 19 knots.

The electronics include a radar, a GPS, and a night vision camera to permit all-weather operation. A gyrostabiliser helps ensure stability and comfort and enhances the vessel’s resistance to strong winds and waves.

The onboard facilities include a conference room and a small mess.

Hailong Bay 1
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Pilot boat
Flag: China
Owner: Rizhao Port Group, China
Builder: Jianglong Shipbuilding, China
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 31.8 metres (104 feet)
Beam: 6.0 metres (20 feet)
Main engines: 2 x Mitsubishi
Gearboxes: 2 x ZF
Maximum speed: 25 knots
Cruising speed: 19 knots
Other equipment installed: Gyrostabiliser
Type of fuel: Diesel
Accommodation: Conference room; mess
Crew: 5
Passengers: 20
Operational area: Yellow Sea, China
Asia
China
Yellow Sea
Jianglong Shipbuilding
Port of Rizhao
Rizhao Port Group
Hailong Bay 1 (vessel)
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