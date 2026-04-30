VESSEL REVIEW | Hailong Bay 1 – All-weather pilot boat to serve China's Rizhao Port
China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new pilot boat for operation by the Rizhao Port Group at the Port of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea coast of Shandong province.
Proven aluminium construction
According to local media, Hailong Bay 1 (海龙湾1; Hailong Wan 1) is the largest all-aluminium pilot boat to be built in China with an LOA of 31.8 metres (104 feet), a beam of six metres (20 feet), a crew of five, and seating for up to 20 pilots/passengers.
Aluminium was chosen for the vessel’s construction as it combined light weight with improved durability.
Electronics optimised for all-weather operation
The propulsion arrangement consists of two Mitsubishi diesel engines that drive propellers via ZF gearboxes. This configuration can deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 19 knots.
The electronics include a radar, a GPS, and a night vision camera to permit all-weather operation. A gyrostabiliser helps ensure stability and comfort and enhances the vessel’s resistance to strong winds and waves.
The onboard facilities include a conference room and a small mess.