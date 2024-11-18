VESSEL REVIEW | Atlantic – Low-emission pilot boat to serve UK's Falmouth Harbour

Atlantic was acquired for approximately £1.6 million (US$2 million), making it one of the largest investments by the harbour commission in nearly 20 years. The 15.2- by 5.1-metre (50- by 17-foot) boat was built for 24/7/365 operation, ensuring pilot transfer coverage throughout each year. Holyhead Marine won a competitive tender process to build the pilot boat, with a remit to make full use of modern advances in fuel-saving technology, safety, and crew welfare.

Falmouth Harbour CEO Miles Carden said the new pilot boat is IMO Tier III-compliant and that it will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative low-emission fuel. Falmouth Harbour decided that the only way to quickly reduce emissions associated with diesel-powered vessels was to replace diesel with HVO, which is up to 90 per cent less carbon intensive. This allows the harbour commission to reduce current Scope one emissions from 139 tonnes (based on 2022 fuel use) to around 13.9 tonnes per year.