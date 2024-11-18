VESSEL REVIEW | Atlantic – Low-emission pilot boat to serve UK's Falmouth Harbour
Falmouth Harbour in the UK recently took delivery of a new pilot boat built by Holyhead Marine Services in Wales. Named Atlantic, the newbuild replaces LK Mitchell, a 46-year-old pilot boat that had been serving the harbour and is now being operated by its new owner on the west coast of Scotland.
Atlantic was acquired for approximately £1.6 million (US$2 million), making it one of the largest investments by the harbour commission in nearly 20 years. The 15.2- by 5.1-metre (50- by 17-foot) boat was built for 24/7/365 operation, ensuring pilot transfer coverage throughout each year. Holyhead Marine won a competitive tender process to build the pilot boat, with a remit to make full use of modern advances in fuel-saving technology, safety, and crew welfare.
Falmouth Harbour CEO Miles Carden said the new pilot boat is IMO Tier III-compliant and that it will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative low-emission fuel. Falmouth Harbour decided that the only way to quickly reduce emissions associated with diesel-powered vessels was to replace diesel with HVO, which is up to 90 per cent less carbon intensive. This allows the harbour commission to reduce current Scope one emissions from 139 tonnes (based on 2022 fuel use) to around 13.9 tonnes per year.
Reduced noise and improved comfort at high speeds
Atlantic adopts a dedicated pilot vessel configuration with an aft wheelhouse and a forward engine room and that has been developed to improve efficiency, comfort, reduce fuel consumption and enhance seakeeping capability. The propulsion gives the boat a design speed of over 22 knots, a range of over 250 nautical miles, and 30 per cent greater efficiency compared to its predecessor.
Power is provided by two Scania 447kW (600hp), six-cylinder four-stroke engines that are fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and that will initially run on diesel. Following additional trials, the engines will switch to using HVO, though diesel operating mode will still yield 74 per cent fewer NOx emissions.
The wheelhouse is fitted on resilient mountings to reduce noise levels and increase comfort. Modern forward-raking bonded windows meanwhile ensure improved visibility for the coxswain from the helm station. The electronics suite includes a Furuno NXT radar.
A specialised fender system protects the hull structure against impact loads. This gives the benefit of no through-hull fasteners and reduced stress on the hull.
Designed to ensure a long operational life
The outer tube takes any abrasion while the modular foam outer spreads any loads over a large area. The modular nature of the fender allows any damaged sections to be easily replaced.
The spacious engine compartment provided ample working space around the machinery for ease of maintenance. A large removable hatch will allow the engines to be lifted out of the vessel with minimal effort.
Carden expects Atlantic to serve Falmouth Harbour for the next 20 to 30 years. It will be operated in rotation with the harbour commission’s other pilot boat Arrow as part of the Falmouth Pilot Services fleet, which provides pilotage services to Falmouth Dock operators A&P Falmouth and Cornwall Council.