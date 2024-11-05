Falmouth Harbour's pilot boats Atlantic (foreground) and Arrow
Falmouth Harbour's pilot boats Atlantic (foreground) and ArrowFalmouth Harbour
Pilotage

UK's Falmouth Harbour welcomes new pilot boat

Published on

Falmouth Harbour in the UK recently took delivery of a new pilot boat built by Holyhead Marine Services in Wales. Named Atlantic, the newbuild replaces LK Mitchell, a 46-year-old pilot boat that had been serving the harbour and is now being operated by its new owner on the west coast of Scotland.

The 16.6-metre Atlantic was acquired for approximately £1.6 million (US$2 million), making it one of the largest investments by the harbour commission in nearly 20 years.

Falmouth Harbour CEO Miles Carden said the new pilot boat is IMO Tier III-compliant and that it will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative low-emission fuel.

Atlantic adopts a dedicated pilot vessel configuration with an aft wheelhouse and a forward engine room. This gives the boat a design speed of over 22 knots, a range of over 250 nautical miles, and 30 greater efficiency than its predecessor.

Power is provided by two Scania four-stroke engines that are fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and that will initially run on diesel. Following additional trials, the engines will switch to using HVO.

United Kingdom
WBW newbuild
Holyhead Marine Services
Wales
Falmouth Harbour
Atlantic (vessel)
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com