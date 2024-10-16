Swedish Maritime Administration orders hydrofoil pilot boat from UK builder

The vessel, which will be powered by Artemis Technologies' proprietary electric foiling system, will be the first pilot boat of its kind deployed in Nordic waters. It will provide critical pilotage services for ships navigating Sweden’s busy offshore shipping lanes and support the broader national goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the country's maritime sector by 2045.

Operating with zero emissions, the hydrofoil technology will lift the hull above the water, minimising drag, optimising energy use, and delivering a smoother, quieter ride. This makes it ideal for demanding pilotage operations.