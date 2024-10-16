Swedish Maritime Administration orders hydrofoil pilot boat from UK builder
UK-based marine technology company Artemis Technologies has been awarded the tender to supply the Swedish Maritime Administration with a 100 per cent electric-powered, hydrofoil-equipped pilot boat.
The vessel, which will be powered by Artemis Technologies' proprietary electric foiling system, will be the first pilot boat of its kind deployed in Nordic waters. It will provide critical pilotage services for ships navigating Sweden’s busy offshore shipping lanes and support the broader national goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the country's maritime sector by 2045.
Operating with zero emissions, the hydrofoil technology will lift the hull above the water, minimising drag, optimising energy use, and delivering a smoother, quieter ride. This makes it ideal for demanding pilotage operations.
The hydrofoil technology also significantly reduces wake impact, minimising disturbance to marine ecosystems, shorelines, and anchored vessels.
The boat will have seating for up to four pilots plus crew, a top speed of 32 knots, a cruising speed of 25 knots, and a maximum foiling range of 55 nautical miles.