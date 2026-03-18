Pilotage association warns of deregulation's impact on safety and efficiency

The International Maritime Pilots’ Association (IMPA) has warned that deregulation and competition in maritime pilotage undermine safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

IMPA said that evidence from multiple jurisdictions shows that such approaches can lead to higher costs, increased incident rates and reduced service quality.

The association commented that pilotage should remain a well-regulated public service, as competition may weaken professional standards, discourage investment in training, and ultimately require greater government intervention.