New pilot boat to serve Dubai's Jebel Ali Port

Murshid is the first in a series of two 18-metre-long, all-weather-capable pilot boats that will be operated at Jebel Ali Port. Power is provided by two Caterpillar C18 engines, and sea trials proved that this propulsion configuration can deliver an operational speed of 28.5 knots.

The main cabin has shock-mitigating seating for up to 12 pilots/passengers, a well-appointed dinette seating area, and a pilot command station. A central helm position ensures optimal visibility and precise vessel control, promoting safety and efficiency during critical boarding manoeuvres.