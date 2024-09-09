New pilot boat delivered to Spain's Port of Ferrol
Irish boatbuilder Safehaven Marine recently handed over a new pilot boat to the Port of Ferrol in northwestern Spain. Punta Do Cruceiro was designed for operation even under challenging conditions in the waters in that region of the Atlantic.
The new boat has an LOA of 15 metres, a beam of 4.4 metres, a displacement of approximately 17,200 kg, and space for five crewmembers plus pilots/passengers. Two Volvo Penta D13 engines deliver an operational speed of 24.5 knots.
The wheelhouse has shock-mitigation seating and air conditioning with high-level outlets to provide a comfortable environment. Double glazing on all windows ensures that good visibility is maintained at all times without the usual problems of misting in poor conditions. Outside noise heard from within the wheelhouse is significantly low at just 74 db.
A full electronic package with displays positioned flush in an FRP "wrap around" helm console gives the coxswain excellent command of the vessel, with all displays clearly visible. The engine room is meanwhile very spacious with all service components easily accessible.