New pilot boat delivered to Spain's Port of Ferrol

The new boat has an LOA of 15 metres, a beam of 4.4 metres, a displacement of approximately 17,200 kg, and space for five crewmembers plus pilots/passengers. Two Volvo Penta D13 engines deliver an operational speed of 24.5 knots.

The wheelhouse has shock-mitigation seating and air conditioning with high-level outlets to provide a comfortable environment. Double glazing on all windows ensures that good visibility is maintained at all times without the usual problems of misting in poor conditions. Outside noise heard from within the wheelhouse is significantly low at just 74 db.