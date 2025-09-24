Nederlands Loodswezen christens fourth pilot boat in series

The 23-metre boat is equipped with an all-around safety rail system to guide pilots and crew safely to the boarding positions on the deck. Decks and railings will be heated for improved grip and use in low temperatures.

The wheelhouse is placed on rubber dampers and can easily be removed for maintenance and engine changes. The noise level is low due to sound damping construction, the use of sound absorbing materials, and the resiliently mounted wheelhouse.

Inside the wheelhouse are three air suspension seats for the pilots and 12 luxury passenger seats, while a hydraulically operated cradle is fitted at the stern to retrieve people out of the water in MOB situations.