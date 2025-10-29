Irish builder to supply new pilot boat to UK's Port of Blyth

Irish boatbuilder Safehaven Marine has been selected for the construction of a new pilot boat for the Port of Blyth in the UK.
Following delivery, the vessel will be the fourth in a series of Safehaven-built pilot boats operating on the East Coasts of Scotland the UK, according to Safehaven's Managing Director Frank Kowalski.
The new boat will have an LOA of 14.9 metres, a moulded beam of 4.1 metres, a draught of 1.35 metres, and a lightship displacement of 17.5 tonnes. Power will be provided by two MAN IMO Tier III engines.
Shock-mitigation seating will be available for five pilots and two crewmembers. For the crew transfer role, the boat will be able to accommodate up to 12 people.
The main cabin will feature air conditioning and windows with double glazing to avoid the problems of misting. The noise heard from inside the main cabin will be limited to only 74 dB.
The wheelhouse will feature a central helm position while the spacious lower forward cabin will have full liveaboard facilities.
The lower forward cabin will enjoys ample space thanks in part to the installation of the engines further aft underneath the main cabin, where they will be subject to less loading and accelerations in rough seas. This arrangement will also allow the engines to be quickly removed for replacement if needed.