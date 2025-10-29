Irish builder to supply new pilot boat to UK's Port of Blyth

The new boat will have an LOA of 14.9 metres, a moulded beam of 4.1 metres, a draught of 1.35 metres, and a lightship displacement of 17.5 tonnes. Power will be provided by two MAN IMO Tier III engines.

Shock-mitigation seating will be available for five pilots and two crewmembers. For the crew transfer role, the boat will be able to accommodate up to 12 people.

The main cabin will feature air conditioning and windows with double glazing to avoid the problems of misting. The noise heard from inside the main cabin will be limited to only 74 dB.