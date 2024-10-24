Dutch pilotage operator orders SWATH boats from German builder
Netherlands-based pilotage operator Nederlands Loodswezen has awarded German shipbuilder Abeking and Rasmussen (A&R) a contract for the construction of two new pilot boats in a series.
The 25-metre-long vessels will each boast a hybrid propulsion system and a prominent small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) design. Once in service, these will be operated primarily out of the Steenbank pilot station in the approach to the Scheldt River.
A&R said the new boats will be about 20 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous SWATH vessels in the owner's fleet. The newer vessels will also utilise a proven design and consistently improved hull form that will allow safe transfers of personnel even under severe weather conditions.
The boats will also be designed to ensure increased levels of comfort to reduce pilots' fatigue during transits.
The tender for the two new Nederlands Loodswezen SWATH pilot boats was awarded to A&R in April 2023. The construction will be partially financed by BNG Bank.