Dutch pilotage operator orders SWATH boats from German builder

The 25-metre-long vessels will each boast a hybrid propulsion system and a prominent small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) design. Once in service, these will be operated primarily out of the Steenbank pilot station in the approach to the Scheldt River.

A&R said the new boats will be about 20 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous SWATH vessels in the owner's fleet. The newer vessels will also utilise a proven design and consistently improved hull form that will allow safe transfers of personnel even under severe weather conditions.