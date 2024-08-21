Belgian operator to introduce electric foiling pilot boat at Port of Antwerp
The Brabo Group, a provider of pilot and port services at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, has entered into an agreement with UK-based Artemis Technologies for the construction and delivery of a new electric pilot boat fitted with Artemis Technologies' proprietary foiling system.
The fully electric foiling vessel is scheduled for delivery in the late summer of 2025. It was designed with input from pilotage service operators and is fully compliant with the European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels (ES-TRIN).
Artemis Technologies said the boat produces zero operational emissions whilst slashing operational costs by up to 80 per cent. An advanced active flight control system will offer precise control, ensuring optimal stability and safety in displacement mode during pilot transfers even in challenging conditions.
The electric foiling system also minimises wake, allowing for high-speed transits in areas where such speeds were previously restricted. This will increase pilot hour utilisation while limiting environmental impact.