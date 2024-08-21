Belgian operator to introduce electric foiling pilot boat at Port of Antwerp

The fully electric foiling vessel is scheduled for delivery in the late summer of 2025. It was designed with input from pilotage service operators and is fully compliant with the European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels (ES-TRIN).

Artemis Technologies said the boat produces zero operational emissions whilst slashing operational costs by up to 80 per cent. An advanced active flight control system will offer precise control, ensuring optimal stability and safety in displacement mode during pilot transfers even in challenging conditions.