AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Pilot Boat – Hamburg Pilot 3 – Baltic Workboats

This all-weather boat built by Estonian shipyard Baltic Workboats (BWB) is optimised for safe and efficient pilot transfers in the often busy and challenging conditions of the Port of Hamburg on Germany’s Elbe River.

It was designed for superior seakeeping and crew safety in rough weather. The standout wave-piercing bow significantly reduces vertical acceleration, delivering a smoother ride for pilots and crew. An automatic trim system further enhances comfort while lowering fuel consumption, allowing more operational trips per day.

Advanced features include an integrated automation and monitoring system accessible via touchscreen at the helm. Hamburg Pilot 3 represents a modern, safety-focused replacement for older vessels in one of Europe’s busiest ports.