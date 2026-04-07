AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Pilot Boat – Foundation Pilot & Chebucto Pilot – Armon Shipyard

These all-aluminium pilot boats built by Spain’s Armon Shipyard were designed to provide reliable marine pilotage services along Canada’s Atlantic coast in often demanding sea conditions.

With a focus on safety, ergonomics, and operational flexibility, the crew benefit from shock-mitigation seating, while inboard safety railings along the wheelhouse perimeter and side decks allow flexible personnel transfers on either side of the bow or along the full side decks.

The all-aluminium construction delivers durability and performance in harsh Atlantic waters, making these pilot boats highly capable for their critical role.