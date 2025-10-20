Association of Maryland Pilots welcomes fifth boat in series

The Association of Maryland Pilots recently took delivery of a new pilot boat from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding.
Severn is the fifth pilot boat in a series to be delivered by Gladding-Hearn to Maryland Pilots since 2002. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Ray Hunt Design.
The newbuild has a length of 52.6 feet (16 metres), a beam of 16.8 feet (5.12 metres), and two Volvo Penta D16 engines, each with a rated output of 641 hp (480 kW) at 1,800 rpm.
While the basic hull and layout remain the same, there are many updates and refinements, according to Ray Hunt Design. The most noticeable is the addition of a custom push-button electro-hydraulic rescue basket that can be lowered into the water. This system developed in close cooperation by the pilots, the designer, and the builder.
The “L”-shaped basket is partially submerged below the water to effectively and safely scoop up a man overboard.
The system is meant to be operated by a single deckhand in the harshest of conditions. This is aided by a secondary control station containing all operating controls under a hinged watertight cover on the aft deck.
Power is from twin Volvo Penta 750hp (560kW) US EPA Tier III D-16 diesel engines, coupled to ZF Marine gears, driving Brunton five-bladed NiBral propellers.
Severn has a cruising speed of 24 knots and a top speed of 28 knots. Seating for four pilots and a helm operator is provided by Imtra/Norsap.
The vessel is set up for boarding from the main deck as well as from hinged roof platforms, accessed by an aft deck ladder.