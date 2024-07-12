Associated British Ports to upgrade pilot boat fleet

Associated British Ports (ABP) will soon commence a programme of capability upgrades of its recently acquired pilot launches. ABP said that although the vessels are already highly capable assets, the upgrades – incorporating a number of suggestions from ABP’s own pilots and marine teams – will further improve their safety, effectiveness, and sustainability.

The capability enhancement programme includes increasing the number of larger vessels from three to five in the fleet. These new vessels will replace those averaging around 25 years.