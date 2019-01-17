VESSEL REVIEW | Amelia and Johan – Purpose built cats boost Hawaii’s scuba diving charter industry
- Written by Baird Maritime
- Published in Maritime Tourism
A pair of new tourist scuba dive vessels Amelia and Johan, 9.8- by 4.0-metre high-tunnel catamarans, recently arrived in Honokohau Harbor, Hawaii.
Owner Aquatic Life Divers selected Armstrong Marine to build the two vessels in 2018. It required that the vessels be built for divers and snorkelers and for the warm Hawaiian weather.
According to the owner, vessels that have a COI in Hawaii are hard to come by, and if are for sale, are in poor condition. This allowed Aquatic Life Divers to custom build its own COI vessels from the ground up.
The owner wanted to accommodate as many divers comfortably as possible in the allowable LOA for its commercial slips. Having more than six passengers per charter greatly improves profitability.
Twin Yamaha 300hp (225kW) outboards, paired with SeaStar steering, power each sister ship. Aquatic Life Divers wanted a vessel that would be fast enough to reach dive sites that are less frequented, so it could offer charters that its competitors do not. Ease of replacement if one engine were to break down was also an important factor in engine choice.
The 16-passenger USCG Subchapter T dive boats also feature fly bridge helm stations, dive tank racks, head packages, fresh water showers, Garmin navigation, and eye-catching vinyl wrap.
In order to accommodate divers with underwater cameras, a custom camera table was made especially, which also contains weight storage at the bottom for the best use of space.
The boats have shade over the entire dive platform providing coverage from the hot Hawaiian sun. They are outfitted with an air ride captain’s chair for the captain’s comfort, and feature a filtered water fill station on board, eliminating the use of plastic water bottles on any of the charters. The bow viewing area is over-sized giving the perfect platform to enjoy whale and dolphin watching while underway.
In addition to providing scuba and snorkel charters, Amelia and Johan will support coral reef conservation research work in the region.
|Amelia and Johan
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Type of vessel:
|Tourist boat
|Classification:
|USCG Subchapter "T" for 16 passengers + captain
|Owner:
|Aquatic Life Divers, USA
|Builder:
|Armstrong Marine, USA
|Construction material:
|Aluminium
|Length:
|9.8 metres
|Beam:
|4.0 metres
|Main engines:
|2 x Yamaha outboards, each 225 kW
|Steering:
|Seastar hydraulic
|Electronics:
|
Garmin 7612xsv
12" chartplotter
sounder
GPS
US G2 charts
|Radio:
|Garmin VHF 210
|Radar:
|GMR 18HD+ 4kW radar w/18" HD dome, 36nm range
|Compass:
|Ritchie Explorer B51 magnetic
|Anchor:
|Danforth
|Fuel:
|1,100 litres
|Freshwater:
|260 litres
|Black water:
|57 litres
|Storage:
|34 scuba tanks
|Paints/coatings:
|Sea Hawk
|Decking:
|5mm SeaDek
|Exterior wrap:
|Avery Supreme
Related items
-
Fincantieri to build Explorer class ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
in Cruise
- FEATURE | US container imports break records but uncertainty lies ahead
- Three dead after crabber capsizes in Oregon’s Yaquina Bay
- US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Wichita
- Hess begins drilling activities offshore Guyana
Latest from Baird Maritime
- VESSEL REVIEW | SST Grizzly and SST Orca – Escort tug beasts for British Columbia
- FEATURE | BIMCO: Maritime powers need to deploy in Gulf of Guinea
- FEATURE | US container imports break records but uncertainty lies ahead
- FEATURE | Battle for the supply chain to aide container supply-demand balance
- VESSEL REVIEW | Harald – Flexible landing craft for Stockholm archipelago