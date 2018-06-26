A new ferry/tourist vessel for Cooperativa S Antonio of Naples, Italy, entered into service in June.

S. Antonio is a 200-passenger boat built by Fiorletta Shipyards of Frosinone.

With a length of 19.90 metres and 5.80 metres in beam, the fibreglass vessel will be utilised for connections with Capri and the Amalfi coast, integrating with a fleet comprising two other passenger vessels, the Nerano and Rosely, carrying 98 and 54 passengers respectively, plus a series of smaller boats.

“For S. Antonio, we oriented towards a design with strong panoramic views, as it will be used for tourism”, explained Pippo Mellino, President of the cooperative.

“The two deck model is characterised by great liveability, with large windows at the bottom and an open view at the top”.

With a speed of 16 knots fully loaded the S. Antonio has also been equipped with cameras, thrusters at the stern and bow, and cutting-edge electronic instrumentation, “to ensure maximum usability and safety”.