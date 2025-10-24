Yinson GreenTech unveils new light cargo vessel for port waters

Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has unveiled the new light cargo vessel Hydromover 2.0 through its marine electrification solutions business, marinEV.
The vessel boasts longer range, faster charging time, and a larger cargo capacity compared to YGT's earlier electric catamaran Hydromover.
YGT said Hydromover 2.0 introduces multiple key features, including increased energy storage capacity, an advanced hull form that minimises drag, and a redesigned electrical architecture to reduce power loss. These improvements translate into a threefold increase in range that can cover all anchorages within Singapore’s port limits.
The vessel's lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in under two hours, ensuring high uptime and reliability for daily operations.
YGT said the vessel fully integrates marinEV’s digital platform, which enables real-time analytics, route optimisation, automated vessel management, and data-driven decision-making.
The 24-metre Hydromover 2.0 will be able to transport up to 25 tonnes of assorted light cargo such as stores, food and maintenance items to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait, waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore. The cargo will be carried on her 65-square-metre deck.
The vessel features accommodation for up to four crewmembers while the main deck contains a spacious wheelhouse, comfortable mess seating for up to seven people, a fully equipped food preparation area and pantry, and a generous-sized bathroom.