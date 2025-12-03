VESSEL REVIEW | Volta – Electric maintenance workboat to be deployed in East Netherlands' inland waters

Volta will be used for small-scale dredging on the Upper Rhine and Waal Rivers and the Meuse-Waal Canal as well as maintenance of groynes and shorelines. She may even be operated as a floating power bank for dredgers equipped with electric cranes but are lacking in batteries or generators.

The newbuild has a length of 33.65 metres (110.4 feet), a beam of 7.8 metres (25 feet), a depth of 1.85 metres (6.07 feet), and a capacity of approximately 200 tons, typically two eight-metre (26-foot) vehicles or an equivalent total volume of assorted payloads.

The wheelhouse is placed near the stern but is slightly elevated to provide the helm operator with unobstructed all-round visibility even when the vessel is transporting cargo.