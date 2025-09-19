VESSEL REVIEW | Vigilant – Dutch owner places coastal and offshore workboat into service
Netherlands-based Groeneveldt Marine Construction has handed over a new workboat to local marine services provider Sleepbedrijf Bootsma.
Vigilant belongs to a series designed by Groeneveldt to be operated as seagoing work vessels that are also capable of coastal and nearshore navigation. The hull was built by Pattje Shipbuilders while Groeneveldt was responsible for the final outfitting.
Compact multi-role platform
The newbuild has an LOA of 20.08 metres (65.88 feet), a beam of 8.09 metres (26.5 feet), a draught of only 1.55 metres (5.09 feet), and a depth of 2.75 metres (9.02 feet). Duties will include towing and pushing of non-self-propelled pontoons as well as anchor handling and transport of various light cargo such as small vehicles.
Two Volvo Penta D13 MH 736kW (987hp) IMO Tier III engines drive Veth VZ-320 azimuthing thrusters to deliver a bollard pull of 15 tonnes and a service speed of just over seven knots. The engines are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 16,000 litres (3,500 gallons).
Spacious working deck and comfortable crew accommodation
The deck equipment includes a Fassi F1150 crane, a 25-ton anchor handling winch, an anchor, a towing hook and a bow roller.
The electronics suite includes a radar, a compass and a GPS from Alphatron as well as an echosounder, a searchlight, an autopilot, an AIS, an EPIRB, an intercom, and VHF radios.
Air-conditioned crew accommodation is also available, ensuring comfort when operating for sustained periods.
Construction of Vigilant was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.