Vigilant
VigilantSleepbedrijf Bootsma
Other Workboats

VESSEL REVIEW | Vigilant – Dutch owner places coastal and offshore workboat into service

Published on

Netherlands-based Groeneveldt Marine Construction has handed over a new workboat to local marine services provider Sleepbedrijf Bootsma.

Vigilant belongs to a series designed by Groeneveldt to be operated as seagoing work vessels that are also capable of coastal and nearshore navigation. The hull was built by Pattje Shipbuilders while Groeneveldt was responsible for the final outfitting.

Compact multi-role platform

Vigilant demonstrating her vehicle transport capability
Vigilant demonstrating her vehicle transport capabilityGroeneveldt Marine Construction

The newbuild has an LOA of 20.08 metres (65.88 feet), a beam of 8.09 metres (26.5 feet), a draught of only 1.55 metres (5.09 feet), and a depth of 2.75 metres (9.02 feet). Duties will include towing and pushing of non-self-propelled pontoons as well as anchor handling and transport of various light cargo such as small vehicles.

Two Volvo Penta D13 MH 736kW (987hp) IMO Tier III engines drive Veth VZ-320 azimuthing thrusters to deliver a bollard pull of 15 tonnes and a service speed of just over seven knots. The engines are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 16,000 litres (3,500 gallons).

Spacious working deck and comfortable crew accommodation

Vigilant with her deck crane extended
Vigilant with her deck crane extendedSleepbedrijf Bootsma

The deck equipment includes a Fassi F1150 crane, a 25-ton anchor handling winch, an anchor, a towing hook and a bow roller.

The electronics suite includes a radar, a compass and a GPS from Alphatron as well as an echosounder, a searchlight, an autopilot, an AIS, an EPIRB, an intercom, and VHF radios.

Volvo Penta D13
Volvo Penta D13Groeneveldt Marine Construction/Klaas Groeneveldt

Air-conditioned crew accommodation is also available, ensuring comfort when operating for sustained periods.

Construction of Vigilant was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.

Vigilant
VigilantSleepbedrijf Bootsma
Vigilant
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Coastal workboat
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Netherlands
Owner: Sleepbedrijf Bootsma, Netherlands
Designer: Groeneveldt Marine Construction, Netherlands
Builders: Groeneveldt Marine Construction, Netherlands; Pattje Shipbuilders, Netherlands
Length overall: 20.08 metres (65.88 feet)
Beam: 8.09 metres (26.5 feet)
Draught: 1.55 metres (5.09 feet)
Depth: 2.75 metres (9.02 feet)
Main engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D13 MH, each 736 kW (987 hp)
Propulsion: 2 x Veth VZ-320
Cruising speed: 7.0 knots
Bollard pull: 15 tonnes
Radar: Alphatron
Radios: VHF
Compass: Alphatron
GPS: Alphatron
Audio system: Intercom
Crane: Fassi F1150
Interior fitout: AC
Fuel capacity: 16,000 litres (3,500 gallons)
Europe
Bureau Veritas
Netherlands
Groeneveldt Marine Construction
Vigilant
Sleepbedrijf Bootsma
Pattje Shipbuilders
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com