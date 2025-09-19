VESSEL REVIEW | Vigilant – Dutch owner places coastal and offshore workboat into service

The newbuild has an LOA of 20.08 metres (65.88 feet), a beam of 8.09 metres (26.5 feet), a draught of only 1.55 metres (5.09 feet), and a depth of 2.75 metres (9.02 feet). Duties will include towing and pushing of non-self-propelled pontoons as well as anchor handling and transport of various light cargo such as small vehicles.

Two Volvo Penta D13 MH 736kW (987hp) IMO Tier III engines drive Veth VZ-320 azimuthing thrusters to deliver a bollard pull of 15 tonnes and a service speed of just over seven knots. The engines are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 16,000 litres (3,500 gallons).