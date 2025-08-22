VESSEL REVIEW | Stax 7 – Emissions capture barge to serve tankers at California ports

US-based Stax Engineering has placed a new emissions capture barge into service.

Stax 7 will be operated within the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California, serving as a mobile emissions capture system for tankers at berth. Stax is currently under exclusive agreements to service all tankers calling at berth F209 at the Olympus Terminals facility in the Port of Long Beach and at Shell’s Mormon Island Terminal in the Port of Los Angeles.

The barge’s main role is to provide emissions capture services while vessels are at berth, ensuring compliance with the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) emissions mandates.

“Stax barges are mobile emissions capture systems that connect directly to the exhaust stacks of docked vessels to control air pollution,” Jose Garcia, Assistant Design Engineer at Stax, told Baird Maritime. ”Engineered to operate efficiently and reliably in port environments, Stax 7 is part of our latest generation of barges, sharing key features with Stax 6 and 8.”

“Stax 7 addresses a critical gap in emissions compliance for tanker vessels, meeting rising demand at major California ports,” added Jaden Doble, Stax’s Assistant Director of System Engineering. “As of January 1, 2025, tankers calling at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach must reduce emissions while at berth, and by 2027, these requirements will extend to all California ports.

“Notably, tankers face a unique challenge: they often cannot use shore power due to the significant safety risks posed by their flammable cargoes—to do so would require specialised, costly equipment. Stax offers tankers the most practical, cost-effective path to compliance.”